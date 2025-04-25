Oddity Tech’s (ODD) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.
Oddity Tech Stock Up 2.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oddity Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $99,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.