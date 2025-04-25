Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Bought Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Okta stock on April 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 4/1/2025.

OKTA stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -290.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $472,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,520.48. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $267,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,178.75. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,192 shares of company stock worth $35,988,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Okta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

