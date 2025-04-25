Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Head to Head Analysis

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old National Bancorp 0 1 6 1 3.00

Burke & Herbert Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Old National Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $256.55 million 2.99 $35.71 million $2.40 21.36 Old National Bancorp $1.89 billion 3.54 $539.19 million $1.68 12.46

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burke & Herbert Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services 8.88% 15.15% 1.35% Old National Bancorp 18.24% 10.13% 1.13%

Dividends

Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes leasing of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate segment focuses on the operations of the business that occupies the property and the value of the collateral. The Acquisition, Construction, and Development segment offers creditworthiness of the borrower, project completion within budget, sale after completion, and the value of the collateral. The Commercial and Industrial segment is involved in the operations of the business and the value of the collateral. The Single Family Residential (1-4 Units) segment provides loans for investment purpose carry risk associated with the continued creditworthiness of the borrower, the value of the collateral, and either the net operating income generated from the lease of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other segment covers loans carry risk associated with the creditworthiness of the borrower and the value of the collateral. The company was founded on September 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

