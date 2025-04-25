Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ONB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,921,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,106,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,294,000 after buying an additional 132,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,551,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,899,000 after acquiring an additional 326,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.