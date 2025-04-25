Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Financial Survey

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 10.09% 6.50% 0.53% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Omni Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $132.40 million 2.74 $24.52 million $1.06 14.80 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Omni Financial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

