Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

