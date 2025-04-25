One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

OLP stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $83,432.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,325. This trade represents a 8.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

