Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Onestream alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OS

Onestream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. Onestream has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Onestream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onestream

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,214,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,076,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Onestream by 5,118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 1,566,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Onestream by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,321,000 after buying an additional 1,357,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onestream by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after buying an additional 1,268,733 shares during the period.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.