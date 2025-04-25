Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

