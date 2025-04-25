OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In other news, Director John P. Kenny purchased 47,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $151,079.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 78,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $247,668.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. This trade represents a 6.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,284 shares of company stock valued at $600,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $226.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.76.

OraSure Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.