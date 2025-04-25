OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 43,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,023,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

OSR Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95.

OSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.