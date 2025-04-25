Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Owlet (NYSE:OWLTGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Owlet Stock Up 0.3 %

Owlet stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Owlet has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owlet by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owlet by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

