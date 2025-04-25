Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

PGRE opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $944.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 222,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 345,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 443,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

