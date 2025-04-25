Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Holdings Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 726.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

