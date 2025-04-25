PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in PayPal by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

