Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,581.50. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $2,154,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,184,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,599,443.74. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,291 shares of company stock worth $8,289,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.2 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.22. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

