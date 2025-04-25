Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stephens

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $37.50 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 802,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 590,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

