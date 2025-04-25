PepsiCo’s (PEP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

