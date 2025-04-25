Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Petro Matad Trading Up 64.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Petro Matad Company Profile
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
