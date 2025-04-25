PHH (NYSE:PHH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $15.34. PHH shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 329,888 shares changing hands.

PHH Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

