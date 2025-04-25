Picocela (NASDAQ:PCLA) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Picocela Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 109,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 803,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Picocela Trading Up 5.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98.

About Picocela

PicoCELA, Inc engages in the manufacturing, installation, and services for enterprise wireless mesh solutions. It also offers wireless multi-hop relay devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Furukawa on August 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

