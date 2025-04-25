Piper Sandler Cuts Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Price Target to $47.50

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $683.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $593,098.20. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $235,275. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

