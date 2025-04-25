Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI stock opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,926,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,833,000 after buying an additional 499,193 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,688,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,057,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

