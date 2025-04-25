Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Neogen Stock Up 5.7 %

NEOG stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Neogen has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel acquired 35,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $171,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,717.86. This trade represents a 137.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $331,525. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neogen by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

