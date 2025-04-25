Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 124,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

