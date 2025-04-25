Piper Sandler Upgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Neutral

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

BL opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BlackLine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

