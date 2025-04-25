Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $294.21 and last traded at $294.52. Approximately 261,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 380,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.31.

The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.71. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

