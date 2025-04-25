Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of PBH opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

