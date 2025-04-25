Promising Casino Stocks Worth Watching – April 23rd

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that own and operate casino facilities, often including integrated resorts with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the gaming industry and are influenced by factors such as consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.82. 834,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,609. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,053.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 3,269,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

