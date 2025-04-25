Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 23rd

Get alerts:

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, Teck Resources, and Golden Ocean Group are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares of companies that produce, distribute, or sell fertilizers used in agriculture to enhance crop yields. These stocks provide investors exposure to the agricultural sector, where the companies’ performance can be influenced by factors such as raw material costs, regulatory changes, and fluctuations in global demand for food production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,110. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,331,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,046,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,976. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.36. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,597. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,722,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,513. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOGL

Featured Articles