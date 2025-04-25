Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Apple by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 32.9% during the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.15 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.42.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

