Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:DPM Issued By Stifel Canada

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$18.52 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$10.29 and a 52 week high of C$20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total value of C$221,880.00. Also, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total transaction of C$190,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,583 shares of company stock worth $780,496 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

