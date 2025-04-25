Q1 Earnings Forecast for Americas Silver Issued By Cormark

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$361.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

