Q1 Earnings Forecast for Calibre Mining Issued By Cormark

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.57.

TSE:CXB opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$3.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

