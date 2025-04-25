Q1 Earnings Forecast for Caterpillar Issued By DA Davidson

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2025 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.36.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.8 %

CAT opened at $306.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average of $361.21. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,730,000 after buying an additional 1,196,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 50,072.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,938,000 after acquiring an additional 803,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.