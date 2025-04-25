Q1 Earnings Forecast for CNTX Issued By William Blair

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,441,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Context Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 6,357,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 946,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,003,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,392 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

