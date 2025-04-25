Q1 Earnings Forecast for CVE:ITR Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

ITR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

