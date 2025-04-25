Q1 Earnings Forecast for Entegris Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. Entegris has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.