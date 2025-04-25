Q1 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Issued By Stifel Canada

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.07.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

