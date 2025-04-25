Q1 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORLA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,082.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after buying an additional 3,553,481 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $11,944,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $9,668,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 880,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

