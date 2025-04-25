Q1 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Issued By Cormark

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of SSL opened at C$11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.85. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 53.23%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

