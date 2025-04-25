Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:WPM Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.00.

WPM opened at C$113.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$70.56 and a 52 week high of C$120.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

