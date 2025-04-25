Q1 Earnings Forecast for Unum Group Issued By Zacks Research

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.