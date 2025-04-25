Q1 EPS Estimate for Comstock Resources Boosted by Analyst

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

