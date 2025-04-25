Q1 EPS Estimate for Northland Power Reduced by Analyst

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Sunday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.21.

NPI opened at C$18.62 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$16.14 and a 1-year high of C$24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

