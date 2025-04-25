Q1 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Boosted by KeyCorp

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.22.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,601,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

