Q2 Earnings Estimate for BayCom Issued By DA Davidson

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Price Performance

BayCom stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.50. BayCom has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 million.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at BayCom

In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,872.50. This trade represents a 36.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BayCom by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BayCom by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

