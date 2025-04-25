Q2 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUN

Huntsman Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.