Q2 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
