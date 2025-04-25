Q2 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Issued By DA Davidson

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOKF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

