Q2 EPS Forecast for Gildan Activewear Lowered by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Sunday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 776.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 817,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 723,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

